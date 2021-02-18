Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of5 This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa Marie Eisenhart,left, and Eric Gavelek Munchel. A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, ordered that the Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Eric Gavelek Munchel. A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa Marie Eisenhart. A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.
Written By
JONATHAN MATTISE