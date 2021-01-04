Judge keeps Arizona trucker jailed in bicyclists' death case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas deemed an Arizona truck driver accused of killing five bicyclists on a Nevada highway last month a danger to the community and a risk not to return to court, ordering him jailed without bail pending trial.

Jordan Alexander Barson’s court-appointed attorney, Shane Zeller, asked Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday to set bail at $20,000, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .