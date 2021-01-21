Judge gives preliminary OK to $641M Flint water deal ED WHITE, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 12:37 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — A judge granted preliminary approval Thursday to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by lead-contaminated water.
The settlement includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, although Flint, an area hospital and an engineering firm are also part of the agreement. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy signed off in a 72-page opinion.