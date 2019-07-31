Judge dismisses lawmaker's lawsuit against former columnist

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit filed by Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning against former Kansas City Star columnist Steve Rose.

Public radio station KCUR reports that Johnson County District Court Judge Paul Gurney ruled that Denning had not established the falsehood of the views against Medicaid expansion that Rose attributed to the Overland Park Republican in a January column. Gurney also said Denning had not shown a likelihood that he would prevail before a jury.

Denning alleged Rose attributed statements to him that he hadn't made. Rose said Denning made the comments, but at a time earlier than his column indicated.

Denning said he's disappointed in the ruling and that Rose misled readers. Rose resigned after Denning complained about the column.