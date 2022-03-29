Judge dismisses $30M tribal lawsuit against highway agency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the Narragansett Tribe's $30 million lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration and the state of Rhode Island over a yearslong dispute, claiming that the agency damaged historic archeological sites during the construction of Route 95 in Providence.

The March 15 decision ruled that the tribe did not show enough evidence to prove that the federal agency's actions violated the National Historic Preservation Act and resulted in the loss of tribal property, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.