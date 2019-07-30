Judge approves sale of Las Vegas art school to professors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal court has approved the sale of the Art Institute of Las Vegas to a group of professors for $250,000.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the judge signed off on the sale Friday after the group Save Ai Las Vegas has been in talks to buy the school since January.

The institute was previously operated by the dissolved for-profit Dream Center Education Holdings.

Group spokeswoman Lisa Mayo-DeRiso says they expect they will need to move the school once the sale closes.

She says they will rename and rebrand the school, but they hope to have no interruptions to the summer or fall semesters.

The group aims to move to a building closer to downtown Las Vegas.

The institute faculty has gone unpaid since May.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com