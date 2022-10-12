Judge: Transparency still lacking at New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Transparency in reporting incidents of violence and other problems at the long- troubled New Orleans jail has improved recently, but only slightly, a federal judge told sheriff's office officials Wednesday.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Michael North held a status conference on efforts to bring the Orleans Justice Center into compliance with mandated reforms. Those measures are required under a 2013 court-backed agreement involving the Justice Department, inmate advocates and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.