Judge: New Orleans police reforms at risk as manpower falls

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dwindling manpower and insufficient resources amid a nationwide increase in violent crime are endangering hard-fought, court-ordered reforms imposed on the New Orleans Police Department amid scandals that followed Hurricane Katrina, a federal judge said Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan's comments raised serious doubts that the city would soon be granted a reprieve from federal oversight. A day earlier, city officials had filed a motion to terminate the court approved “consent decree” the city reached with the U.S. Justice Department to implement reforms.