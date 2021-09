GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — The organizer of a North Carolina get-out-the-vote rally last year that ended with police pepper-spraying and arresting participants has been convicted of resisting an officer and failing to disperse at law enforcement’s command, but a judge ruled that he did not riot.

Judge Lunsford Long announced the verdict Wednesday at the end of a two-day trial for the Rev. Greg Drumwright, The News & Observer reported. The charges are misdemeanors.