Judge: Georgia must scrap old voting machines after 2019

The state is making a $106 million purchase of new voting machines.

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Georgia to stop using its outdated voting machines after this year and to be ready with hand-marked paper ballots if its new system isn't in place for the presidential primaries.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg's 153-page ruling Thursday is not a complete victory for either side.

Voting integrity advocates and individual voters had wanted an immediate switch to hand-marked paper ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified a new voting system and said it will be in place for the March primaries.

The ruling means the state can keep its plans to use the old system for special and municipal elections this fall.