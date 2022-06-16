Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — There is no basis to keep documents related to the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford sealed, a judge in Minnehaha County said in a ruling filed Thursday.

Judge James Power said in his opinion that the affidavits that supported the search warrants in the investigation should be made public under South Dakota law, but he will keep them sealed until Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

“I am concluding that no further briefing or hearing is necessary and that no basis has been identified to delay unsealing the redacted version of the affidavits in support of a search warrant in these matters,” Power wrote in an email to lawyers on both sides of the lawsuit.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email last month to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges against Sanford following the investigation, saying it found no “prosecutable offenses” within the state’s jurisdiction, according to a court document filed last month.

South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.

The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

The ruling again sides with the Argus Leader and ProPublica, the media parties that have jointly sought the disclosure of the search warrant documents — including the underlying search warrants — surrounding the child pornography investigation into South Dakota banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for nearly two years.

South Dakota law is unambiguous that search warrant affidavits become public once an investigation has ended, lawyers for the two media organizations argued on June 1 in a legal filing.

While the South Dakota Supreme Court ordered that some materials be made public in a ruling last year, the affidavits used by law enforcement to justify the issuance of five search warrants have remained sealed, which South Dakota law allows while a state criminal investigation is under way.

Earlier: T. Denny Sanford won’t face child porn charges in South Dakota

But in late May, the Attorney General’s Office notified Judge James Power that the investigation that started in December 2019 had ended and no prosecutorial offenses were committed by Sanford in South Dakota. Power is the Minnehaha County judge who authorized the search warrants and who has presided over arguments about what should be made public after the Argus Leader and ProPublica intervened in the case.

It’s unknown if Sanford will appeal the ruling.

A South Dakota judge has delayed the release of affidavits in the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, days after the South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges.

Minnehaha County Judge James Power said in an email to the Argus Leader Tuesday that the affidavits would remain sealed until parties in the case seeking to unseal them have a chance to submit written briefs.

Affidavits are submitted by law enforcement officers when they ask judges to issue search warrants.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email Monday to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The delay comes after the attorney general’s office said in a Friday filing that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has determined there are “no prosecutable offenses” under state law.

South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.

The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

212 words

Publish Settings