Judge: Arizona voters have right to decide tax cut repeal

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled Arizona voters have a constitutional right to decide a referendum in November 2022 that seeks to repeal tax cuts that were approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper rejected arguments from tax cut proponents that the tax cut bill was not subject to a voter referendum. The referendum would block a new law that slashes income taxes by nearly $2 billion a year by phasing in a flat tax that mainly benefits the wealthy.