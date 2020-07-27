Joyride Cycling partners with Corbin District to offer outdoor classes

JoyRide Cycling + Fitness Studio is partnering with The Corbin District, the launch of an outdoor cycling pop-up in downtown Darien. This pop-up opened in mid-July and runs through early fall.

Nestled behind the stores on the Boston Post Road, and across from The Darien Playhouse Building, a large 60’ x 90’ tent has been installed and will be filled with 30+ custom stages indoor cycles, spaced six-feet apart. Silent headphone technology will be used to offer signature, music-driven JoyRide cycling classes, without disturbing local businesses. The entrance for this pop-up is the driveway between Helen Ainson and Cold Play Cryotherapy (1073-1082 Post Road, Darien). Parking is available adjacent to the tent.

“JoyRide is grateful to the team at The Corbin District for helping us to launch this exciting new pop-up. It will provide a great and safe way for members of Fairfield County to stay fit, healthy, and socially-connected during this challenging time,“ said JoyRide co-founder and chief brand officer, Amy Hochhauser, who founded JoyRide with Rhodie Lorenz, both Westport residents, more than nine years ago.

Classes will run seven days a week, led by JoyRide instructors including Mo, Dina, Rhodie, Mackenzie, David and Lukie. Masks must be worn while entering and exiting the tent, and may be removed during class only.

As with JoyRide’s indoor studios, safety protocols will be strictly enforced. Details can be found on their website at https://www.joyridestudio.com/covid-info. This includes no fans during the ride, and all riders must bring their own water and atowel, if needed.

“As a small business trying to make the best of this challenging time, we are so fortunate to work with The Corbin District to continue to spread ‘joy’ to the Darien community and beyond,” said Becky Cerroni, JoyRide’s CEO.

To accommodate this pop-up, the indoor JoyRide studio in Darien’s Goodwives Shopping Center will be temporarily closed. Regular JoyRide class credits and memberships can be used to book outdoor classes via the Darien schedule on their website, joyridestudio.com. There will be an additional required $3 headphone rental fee per class that can be purchased as an add-on, along with water, directly from the JoyRide App (available at JoyRide Cycling + Fitness in the App Store). Cycling shoes will not be available for rent; all bikes will accommodate both clips and sneakers.

“We look forward to reuniting with current JoyRiders, as well as welcoming new members of the Darien community and surrounding towns, to the JoyFamily. Our motto has always been: We are stronger together,” said Lorenz, JoyRide co-founder and creative director.

For questions, please contact info@joyridestudio.com.

The culture of JoyRide is more than fitness: it’s a culture of good health, motivation, empowerment and spreading joy. For more information, please visit www.Joyridestudio.com

The Corbin District is a transformational, mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Darien led by Baywater Properties and PG Properties. Upon completion, The Corbin District will add shops, restaurants, fitness venues, 116 luxury apartments and nearly 90,000 square feet of Class A office space to Darien’s Central Business District. Visit www.thecorbindistrict.com for more information.