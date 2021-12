AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A former Amory School District administrator is returning to lead the northeastern Mississippi-based district.

Brian Jones will replace Ken Byars who resigned in September to pursue educational consulting in the private sector. The district has been run in the interim by Andy Cantrell, who previously served as the district's director of operations and transportation and assistant superintendent for Tupelo's school district.

Jones' official start is Jan. 1, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“Amory is one of the best districts in the state, and it is a true honor to be selected by the board to serve as the next superintendent," Jones said. "Amory is a community that prides itself in excelling on all things from academics to athletics. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this district for 14 years as an assistant principal at Amory Middle School for three years and as a principal at East Amory Elementary for nine years and Amory High School for two years. I am very eager to begin work in Amory and be a part of this wonderful community again.”

Jones left the school district in 2017 to accept the position of Webster County School District superintendent, that district's first appointed superintendent.

Jones is visiting the Amory School District during December to meet with teachers, principals and central office staff.