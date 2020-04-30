Join Darien’s ‘Community dinner for a cause,’ help others

Contributed Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Join Darien’s ‘Community dinner for a cause,’ help others 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Community Fund of Darien invites all residents to join in a special evening of dining “together” at home to fight food insecurity on Saturday, May 9.

Order a family meal provided by Michael Joseph’s Fine Foods, which includes a bottle of wine provided by SipStirs, for contactless pickup and The Community Fund of Darien will direct half your purchase to their local nonprofit partners who support soup kitchens, food pantries and meal delivery services to our neighbors in need.

The $150/per family purchase includes:

— Dinner (chicken parmesan, penne alla vodka & salad) and dessert for 4-6 provided by Michael Joseph’s

— Bottle of wine provided by SipStirs

— Noisemakers to celebrate our first responders at 7pm!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10 and a small floral bouquet from Nielsen’s Florist can be added to your order for $30 at checkout.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at www.communityfunddarien.org.

Contactless pickup will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at The Community Fund of Darien, Office Suites of Darien, 30 Old Kings Highway South, Darien.