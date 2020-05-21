Jobless claims in Wyoming drop compared to previous week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Wyoming has dropped as the state eases coronavirus-related restrictions.

State and federal data released Thursday show the number of unemployment applications submitted in Wyoming for the week ending Saturday was 1,911.

That’s a 42% drop from the previous week, but an 832% increase compared to the same week last year.

Since March 14, the state has processed more than 38,000 unemployment claims, which is 14.2% of the total work force.

As of May 9, 17,928 people in the state were receiving unemployment benefits, which is 6.6% of eligible employees.

Nationally, nearly 39 million people have now filed for jobless aid over the last two months.

