Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Idol react to death of Eddie Van Halen

Reaction to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer.

“Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Broken heart We will miss you," tweeted Billy Idol.

“Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes - also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him," Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

“Crushed. So (expletive) crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar," tweeted Nikki Sixx.

“Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family," Paul Stanley tweeted.

“It wouldn’t be an hour of the day or a day of the week in the year 2020 if we didn’t at least get 22 simultaneous pieces of awful every few minutes. RIP #VanHalen," actor Josh Gad tweeted.

“RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now," heavy metal band Pantera tweeted.

“I lost my mom to cancer at 66.. too damn young. Eddie Van Halen was 65.. too damn young. Another lifetime of memories ahead of them should have been made. This hurts my heart. My mom and I would drive around in her car and blast Panama.. we both loved Van Halen music," comedian Dane Cook tweeted.