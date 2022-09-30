Jill Biden: GOP leaders underestimate the power of women

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden told a Democratic women's group Friday that Republicans underestimated the power of women but that, together, they will “make sure that they never make that mistake again.”
The first lady said that when “extremists attack rights that a vast majority of Americans support, like a woman’s right to choose, or when they stand in the way of affordable prescriptions or clean energy, they are letting down all Americans.”