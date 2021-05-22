Jewish man reports assault with slur in Germany's capital

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in Germany say they are investigating a Jewish man's report of being punched in the face and abused with antisemitic language while walking home in Berlin early Saturday.

A Berlin police news release said the 41-year-old man wearing a traditional skullcap, or kippa, passed three other men in Duerer Square at about 2:15 a.m. One of three punched him in the face, knocking him against a shop window, and added an antisemitic insult, the man told police when he reported the incident at a local precinct.