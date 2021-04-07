Japan regulator bans nuke plant restart over lax safeguards

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant that was destroyed in a 2011 disaster said Wednesday it will accept a penalty imposed by regulators over sloppy anti-terrorism measures at another nuclear plant it runs, a step that will prevent its desperately sought restart of the facility for at least a year.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. made the announcement in response to a decision by the Nuclear Regulation Authority in late March to ban it from moving any nuclear materials at the No. 7 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata prefecture. The measure will suspend all ongoing steps to restart the plant.