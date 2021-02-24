Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s communications ministry punished 11 senior officials on Wednesday for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for Suga’s already scandal-laden government.
The case surfaced after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported recently that Seigo Suga and other executives from the satellite broadcaster Tohokushinsha Film had entertained the officials at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, which regulates communications business.