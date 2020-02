January Property Transfers

205 West Avenue - Terrel Vaningen to Leonita Marleku for $497,500. Appraised value of $644,500. Assessed value of $451,150.

58 Greenleaf Avenue - Jane Alling Lyons to Brian Szilagyi & Leigha Grant for $1,600,000. Appraised value of $1,864,300. Assessed value of $1,305,010.

16 Abbey Road - Rosecrans Baldwin to Emily Ann & Glenn Dale House Jr for $1,290,000. Appraised value of $1,411,300. Assessed value of $987,910.

25 Highfield Lane - Jerre Skeats to Daniel & Kirsten Blouin for $2,000,000. Appraised value of $1,659,900. Assessed value of $1,161,930.

7 Devon Road - Bryant & Meghan Shain to Benjamin & Kathryn Alexander for $1,067,000. Appraised value of $967,100. Assessed value of $676,970.

50 Sunset Road - John Olsen to Catherine Sherwood Callagy & Robert Luth for $2,365,000. Appraised value of $2,381,400. Assessed value of $1,666,980.

44 Maple Street - Oak Crest Developers LLC to Krista Killian & James Dominick for $1,516,250. Appraised value of $1,453,900. Assessed value of $1,017,730.

207 West Avenue - Terrell Vaningen to Nicoletta Righini & Pietro Berardi for $365,000. Appraised value of $533,300. Assessed value of $373,310.

4 Beach Drive - Eneo & Shannon Karagjozi to Bastian Schlesinger for $1,395,000. Appraised value of $1,771,000. Assessed value of $1,239,700.

10 Granaston Lane - Jonathan Hennemuth to David & Laura Canavan for $1,550,000. Appraised value of $1,296,800. Assessed value of $907,760.

8 Walmsley Road - 8 Walmsley LLC to Alejandro Cremades & Tan Prive-Shereck for $1,613,500. Appraised value of $570,000. Assessed value of $399,000.

6 Chester Road - Robert John Luth Jr to Daniel & Jane Lane for $1,370,000. Appraised value of $1,216,000. Assessed value of $851,200.

6 Miles Road - James Rivers to Lauren & Devon Falvey for $987,500. Appraised value of $897,600. Assessed value of $628,320.

81 Goodwives River Road - Anni Lings De Marco to Cathleen & Ross Licero for $1,525,000. Appraised value of $1,061,500. Assessed value of $743,050.

29 Huckleberry Lane - Christiana Trust-TR C/O PHH Mortgage Corp - Logs to Christopher & Jennifer Nylen Andrews for $1,125,000. Appraised value of $1,370,100. Assessed value of $959,070.

9 Sylvan Road - John Geissinger to Niels Vanderkloot for $2,100,000. Appraised value of $1,942,500. Assessed value of $1,359,750.

17 Whaling Road - David Herbert to Elizabeth & Michael McNiff for $1,675,000. Appraised value of $1,796,900. Assessed value of $1,257,830.

55 Maywood Road - William Gartland to Brendan & Jacquelyn McNamara for $1,760,000. Appraised value of $1,918,600. Assessed value of $1,343,020.