Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 8:44 p.m.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge in coastal Georgia has set a sentencing date early next year for the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are set to be sentenced Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley. At the November trial, the three white men were convicted of murder and other crimes in the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of the 25-year-old Black man.