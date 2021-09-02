Jan. 6 riot lawyer's illness throws wrench in several cases

A prominent conservative attorney representing more than a dozen defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seriously ill and hasn’t appeared in court for more than a week, throwing some cases into disarray.
Attorney John Pierce has been sending an associate — who is not licensed to practice law — to appear before judges in his absence. Pierce's illness has left some clients without counsel for the time being and is putting the cases at a “standstill,” prosecutors said in court papers this week.