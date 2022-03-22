Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 12:34 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face senators’ questions for the first time Tuesday as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history.
Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, sat and silently listened to more than four hours of senators' opening statements on Monday, the first of four days of Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination. As senators begin 30-minute rounds of grilling on Tuesday, she will respond to their specific points, including charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters.
