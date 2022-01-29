Jackson County drug court hopes to give people second chance

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A drug treatment court has made its way to Jackson County to help those faced with addiction and criminal charges get their life back, Judge Steven Bost said.
“The beauty of this program is that it’s been researched and studied and studied, and it works,” Bost told the Southern Illinoisan. “For too long we have had people that have gotten sideways with the law. Instead of us going back to what we’re doing the last 100-plus years of just sending them off someplace else, we’re also owning this problem as a community. We all live here. These are our neighbors. I think that adds an extra layer of accountability for not only the participant but also for the team.”