Ivy Tech offering free instruction to 10,000 students

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College will offer free classes and training for 10,000 Indiana students to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the statewide community college system announced Tuesday.

Ivy Tech is offering courses in a range of high-demand areas including manufacturing, business and information technology, it said in a news release.

Many of the classes and training will be available on a flexible timeline allowing students to start and finish at their own pace, but some may be time-limited. Course types will be increased throughout the summer, it said.

“Nearly 650,000 Hoosiers are faced with unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in the news release. “While we hope many will return to their jobs, this is an outstanding opportunity for Hoosiers to skill up and become more marketable to their current and future employers.”

Registration and more information is available online at www.ivytech.edu/10kclasses.