Ivey plans special session in October on redistricting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers will gather later this month to draw new legislative and congressional district lines, a process undertaken every 10 years after census numbers are released, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
The special session will begin Oct. 28, Ivey wrote in a letter to lawmakers. In the letter, Ivey praised the effort to boost census participation. The numbers allowed Alabama to maintain seven congressional seats instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.