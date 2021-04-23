Italy's 5-Stars split with core 'direct democracy' platform

ROME (AP) — Italy’s 5-Star Movement suffered a second blow in a week Friday after it split with its co-founding partner that runs its “direct democracy” online platform allowing registered members to vote on key policy decisions.
The 5-Stars vowed that its core ethos of having members make internal party decisions would continue even without the Rousseau platform. The Rousseau Association running the platform has complained for months that the party owed it a reported 450 million euros in back fees.