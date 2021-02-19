Italy probes vaccine scams even as officials court offers

ROME (AP) — Italian police investigating fake COVID-19 drugs and vaccines have interviewed a Veneto regional official who reported receiving offers to buy 27 million doses of Pfizer shots outside the European Union procurement system.
Even though the EU anti-fraud agency has warned about scammers offering vaccines amid shortages in Europe, Veneto’s regional governor, Luca Zaia, has boasted for over a week that he had been contacted by unnamed intermediaries offering to sell him Pfizer, Russian and Chinese jabs.