Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 8:41 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe's peak summer tourist season.
Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.
