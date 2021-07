TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — An Italian man who worked as a volunteer at a community health center in southern Mexico has been shot to death in an apparent robbery, authorities in the southern state of Chiapas said Tuesday.

Michele Colosio, 42, was killed Sunday in the city of San Cristobal de las Casas. Police said he had stopped at a corner store to buy food when two men armed with a pistol robbed and shot him.