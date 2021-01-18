Italian PM Conte seeks to save his government from falling Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 5:38 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Jan 13, 2021 file photo, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is mobbed by reporters as he walks near Palazzo Chigi government headquarters, in Rome, Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021. Former premier Matteo Renzi is testing his already low popularity by provoking a political crisis that could bring down the government at yet another critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic. The outcome Renzi’s powerplay - orchestrating the resignations of two ministers from his tiny but key Italia Viva party - will play out this week, when Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses both houses of Parliament in a bid to win support and form what would be his third coalition government since elections in 2018. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte was fighting for his political life Monday with an address to the lower chamber of Parliament that aims to shore up support for his government, which has come under fire from an ally over plans to relaunch the country's pandemic-ravaged economy.
Conte lost his majority with the defection of Cabinet ministers belonging to former Premier Matteo Renzi’s tiny but key Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party. Renzi has faced harsh criticism for the power play during a pandemic. But with billions of European Union pandemic funds expected to flow into the country, he has defended the move as necessary to prevent Conte from amassing too much power.