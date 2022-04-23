Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 7:08 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians were celebrating the “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety.
Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there's no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.