Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 11:56 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard.
The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Amateur video posted online showed the woman lying on the ground at the crossing. Police identified her as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp.