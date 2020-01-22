Israel's Netanyahu apologizes for mocking rival's 'stutter'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized Wednesday for mocking his chief political opponent stumbling over words in interviews during a campaign rally.

Netanyahu drew criticism from an Israeli stuttering organization and opposition politicians after imitating Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz during Tuesday's event.

The prime minister, who is gearing up for a third parliamentary in under a year, issued an apology on social media.

“Unlike the way things were presented by the media, my remarks were certainly not directed at people with any disability and if anyone was offended by my remarks I am very sorry for it," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister, seeks a fourth consecutive term in office, but twice failed to form a government in two inconclusive votes in 2019. He now faces a third parliamentary election after being indicted on corruption charges in November.