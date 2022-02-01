Israel punishes officers over Palestinian detainee's death

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Tuesday it would reprimand a senior officer and remove two others from leadership roles over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint.
It said the soldiers believed Omar Asaad was asleep when they cut his zip-ties and left him face-down in an abandoned building where he had been detained with three other Palestinians. The other detainees said they did not know he was there until after the army left.