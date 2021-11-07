Israel: No room for US mission for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the promised reopening of the main U.S. diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, saying there was no room in the contested city for such an office.

The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians ruptured under Trump.