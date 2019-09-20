Is America ready for gay president? Iowa casts first votes

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks with attendees at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there's one looming problem for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana: He has yet to win over his own.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The nation's first gay presidential candidate to reach his party's top tier, Pete Buttigieg, is scheduled to be among 10 Democrats at a LGBTQ forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.

Buttigieg and the first-ever such Iowa caucus forum beg the question he faces: Is America ready for a gay president?

Iowa's leadoff Democratic presidential caucuses could go a long way toward rendering a verdict. And there's reason to suggest most of its participants are.

A June Iowa Poll by The Des Moines Register and its partners found that a solid majority of likely Iowa caucus participants said it would make no difference to them for a Donald Trump challenger to be gay. More were concerned about a Democratic nominee being over 70 years old.