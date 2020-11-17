Iraqi officials say 2 rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least two Katyusha rockets hit inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday, two Iraqi officials said, wounding at least two people and signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October.

The officials said the rockets hit inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to foreign embassies including that of the U.S.

One official said there were two rockets, the second said there were four. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The officials said two Iraqi security personnel were wounded in the attack. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Frequent attacks targeting the embassy have led Washington to threaten to close its Baghdad diplomatic mission and sparked a diplomatic crisis prior to the U.S. federal election.

In mid-October, Iran-backed militia groups announced they would temporarily halt attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq, including the embassy, on the condition that U.S.-led coalition troops withdraw from the country.

The attack comes after a recent announcement by the Pentagon to reduce troop levels in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500.

A planned drawdown has been underway in Iraq for months, with coalition troops withdrawing from several Iraqi bases.