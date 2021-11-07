Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt, ramping up tensions QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 6:34 a.m.
1 of12 This photo provided by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office shows the aftermath of an assassination attempt at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Al-Kadhimi survived the assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office, via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 This photo provided by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office shows the aftermath of an assassination attempt at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Al-Kadhimi survived the assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office, via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows the damage of the drone attack at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. . (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows the damage caused by the drone attack at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows the damage caused by the drone attack at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows the damage of the drone attack at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows the damage of the drone attack at the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 23, 2021. The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed. In a statement released Sunday, Nov. 7, the government said the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.
Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two armed drones in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area, according to two Iraqi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give official statements.
Written By
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA