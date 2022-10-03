Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the U.S. and Israel of planning the protests.
Khamenei said he was “heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, which set off the nationwide protests, calling her death a “sad incident.” However, he sharply condemned the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, echoing authorities' previous comments.