Iran debate puts problems on one man: the outgoing president AMIR VAHDAT, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 11:05 a.m.
1 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidates, from left, Saeed Jalili, Ebrahim Raisi, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, and Abdolnasser Hemmati, participate in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who is also judiciary chief, speaks in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Abdolnasser Hemmati attends a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Saeed Jalili speaks in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaei speaks in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Mohsen Mehralizadeh speaks in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 In this photo made available by the government-affiliated Young Journalists Club, presidential candidate Alireza Zakani speaks in a televised debate in a state-run television studio, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Elections are scheduled for June 18. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/YJC via AP) Morteza Fkharinazhad/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's seven presidential candidates on Tuesday put all the problems of the Islamic Republic squarely on the shoulders of the one man who wasn't there to defend himself: Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani.
After a raucous first debate, the aspirants on a televised debate focused their attention on Rouhani and mocked his administration's “hope” campaign that surrounded its now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.