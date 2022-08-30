Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest Aug. 30, 2022 Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 2:45 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted Tuesday amid violence in Baghdad following an influential Shiite cleric's announcement he would resign from politics.
The death toll rose to 20 Iraqis on Tuesday after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to a senior medical official.