Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine AMIR VAHDAT, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 4:37 a.m.
1 of4 Tayebeh Mokhber is injected with the Coviran coronavirus vaccine produced by Shifa Pharmed, part of a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate, in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The first study of the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine in Iran began Tuesday, state TV reported, with dozens due to receive the domestically developed shot in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. Aref Taherkenareh/AP Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The first study of the safety and effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine in Iran began Tuesday, state TV reported, with dozens due to receive the domestically developed shot in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.
The vaccine, produced by Shifa Pharmed, part of a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate, is the first in the country to reach human trials. President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran is cooperating with a “foreign country” to produce another vaccine expected to run in tests in human volunteers in February, without offering further details.