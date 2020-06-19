Iowa's May unemployment rate drops to 10%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate was 10% in May, down from April but still remarkably high as many businesses and organizations curtailed operations due to the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the May unemployment rate declined from 11% in April but was more than triple the 2.7% rate in May 2019.

Beth Townsend, the director of the agency, noted the number of continuing unemployment claims has decreased, indicating more people were returning to work.

The number of unemployed Iowa residents dropped from 188,000 in April to 168,100 in May.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.