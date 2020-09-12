Iowa reports 793 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials are reporting 793 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths in Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that the new positive cases that had been reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday brought the total to 73,547 since the pandemic began. Among those case, 52,932 people have recovered and 1,216 have died.

Health officials are reporting an 8.8% positivity rate over the last 14 days. But four Iowa counties report a positivity rate greater than 15% over the last 14 days. The high rate allows public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Bremer and Plymouth counties to apply for a waiver to provide 100% virtual learning. Sioux and Lyon counties report a positivity rate greater than 20%.

Fourteen-day positivity rates in Johnson and Story counties have dropped to 13.6% and 13.5% respectively, after reporting positivity rates greater than 20% earlier this week.

Also, three more long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have happened within long-term care facilities.

