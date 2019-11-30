Iowa program seeks to provide name signs for creeks

AMANA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are hoping to reduce water pollution by addressing problems in the small waterways that zigzag throughout the state, and they believe something as simple as name awareness can help.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation have partnered since 2014 to install more than 900 creek name signs across the state. Stephen Hopkins of the DNR says the particular focus is on areas with past watershed improvement project, ongoing work or assessments that may lead to future projects.

One project is at Price Creek in eastern Iowa. Price Creek Watershed project coordinator Rose Danaher says that when people know the name of the creek, they may be more respectful of how they treat it.

___

