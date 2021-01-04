Iowa officials push schools back into classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears to be prepared to push schools to return students to classrooms this month, reinforcing her plans to prioritize in-person learning even when a local school board believes it's too risky.
In November, the state approved requests for 90 school districts or buildings to go to online learning as virus cases escalated, causing many schools to run short of staff members as they tested positive or had to quarantine due to exposure. Student absenteeism also surged at many schools.