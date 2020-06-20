Iowa health officials: 1 more COVID-19 death, 297 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials are reporting 297 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 25,424.

WHO reports that the number of deaths also rose by one to 681 over the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. Saturday. Of those deaths, 354 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 32 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 15 to 182. Among those, 58 are in intensive care and 30 are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,904 have recovered.